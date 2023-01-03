HCF Announces The National Ten Most Dominant HBCU Leaders of 2023



The HBCU Campaign Fund (HCF) has released its annual The Ten Most Dominant HBCU Leaders Award & Class. The Ten Most Dominant HBCU Leaders Award & Class is a national recognition ranking that was created by the HBCU Campaign Fund, a non-profit that advocates for historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs).

The dynamics of higher education in America today are driving the demand for a new set of skills and capabilities for tomorrow leaders. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs) provide a high-quality education to low-income, first-generation, and academically underprepared students. Also, these institutions as such serve a diverse population while maintaining the role as the backbone of higher education and well underrepresented for more than a 150-year history.

According to HCF’s Founder, President & CEO, Demetrius Johnson Jr., the sixth selected group of leaders have “proven their responsibilities for shaping policies, changing perspectives, and making decisions that affect millions of individuals in the higher education space, and the daily needs of what an HBCU or Minority-Serving Institutions contributes.”



The organization has identified ten chancellors and presidents currently serving an HBCU or MSI, who exemplify a prominent and influential role in leadership and model the characteristics of the following responsibilities in the progression of effectively moving an institution forward.

In addition, the organization announced the inaugural Dr. Lawrence A. Davis Jr. Trailblazers of Higher Education Award among The Ten Most Dominant HBCU Leaders. Announced last year, the honor recognizes a current or retiring/retired president or chancellor that serve(s) a HBCU or MSI and upholds decade-long value and contributions to the field of higher education.

This year’s honorees are retiring presidents Dr. Cynthia Warrick, President of Stillman College; and Ruth J. Simmons, President of Prairie View A&M University.

HCF to Honor Retiring Stillman College President Dr. Cynthia Warrick with 2023 Dr. Lawrence A. Davis Jr. Trailblazer of Higher Education Award Among The Ten Most Dominant HBCU Leaders Award and Class

“It is always a thrilled and delightful time for us at HCF as we reveal the selection of the honorees for this annual award recognition. We appreciate each of them serving as president of an institution for their commitment and dedication to the space,” said HCF Founder, President & CEO, Demetrius Johnson, Jr. “It is a privilege to honor such extraordinary leaders of our lifetime, Dr. Cynthia Warrick and Ruth J. Simmons, as 2023 Dr. Lawrence A. Davis Jr. Trailblazer of Higher Education honorees. We thank them for such a magnificent job well done and salute them on the way to retirement. We wish them the very best in their future endeavors.”

Click here to view the Ten Most Dominant HBCU Leaders of 2023 award recipients and sixth-class honorees.

About the HBCU Campaign Fund

The HBCU Campaign Fund (HCF) was founded in 2012 and is a non-profit educational organization that remains a strong advocate for students and higher education. The mission of HCF is to support the significance and raise funds for scholarships, programs, and for private and public HBCUs and MSIs. For more information, visit www.hbcucampaignfund.org.

###